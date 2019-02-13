Melville man adds ‘ASSMAN’ decal after SGI rejects licence plate request
David Assman added a decal to the back of his truck after SGI rejected his custom licence plate request (Facebook: David Assman)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 10:22AM CST
David Assman has added a new decal to the back of his truck after Saskatchewan Government Insurance rejected his request to put his last name on his licence plate.
He ordered an “ASSMAN” plate three months ago, but SGI wouldn’t approve the plate. He told Assman the request was an “unacceptable slogan.”
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Assman said he appealed SGI’s decision, but anticipated the company would refuse the appeal.
So, he added an “ASSMAN” decal, designed to look like a Saskatchewan licence plate, to his truck.