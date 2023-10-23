'Mild fall weather coming to an abrupt end': Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Sask.

Mild fall weather is expected to come to an abrupt end this week with a cold front bringing in Arctic air and accumulating snowfall, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.

A snowfall warning is in place for west-central and southwestern Saskatchewan Monday morning, with a special weather statement being issued for the rest of central and southern Saskatchewan.

According to ECCC, regions under the snowfall warning could see 10 to 15 centimetres between Monday night and Tuesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to track between Regina and Saskatoon on Tuesday morning, ECCC said.

“The snow associated with this system is expected to be relatively intense with snowfall rates as high as 2-3 cm per hour. While some snow will likely melt on contact with the relatively warm ground, the high intensity will still likely allow 10 to 15 cm of snow to pile up along the swath of heaviest accumulations,” ECCC says on its website.

Temperatures are also expected to drop into the single digits and then below zero to the -5 C and -10 C range by next weekend and Halloween, ECCC says.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline, while current watches and warnings can be found here.