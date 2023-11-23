Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre unveiled in Regina's former Municipal Justice Building

The location formerly known as Municipal Justice Building in Regina has received some massive renovations – including a new name – readying the site to begin its second life as a community centre.

The Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre, translating to “all my relations” in the Dakota language, is intended to be a place of gathering for Regina’s Heritage Neighbourhood.

“All types of programing, some fun, some healing, some educational, and the activity, I think we know this community has been underserved from a community space so this type of project is exactly how things should come to pass,” Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters at the ribbon cutting.

The facility includes a stage, classroom, community kitchen, gymnasium and a variety of multi-purpose rooms.

Built in 1930, the site holds a lot of history for the City of Regina. It served as the former police station, courthouse and jail.

Officially designated a municipal heritage property in 2021 – funding for construction of the building included contributions from the Government of Saskatchewan’s Municipal Economic Enhancement Program with $7.5 million in addition to $500,000 from the federal Cultural Spaces Fund.

Those involved in the planning said they hoped to create a place to make positive memories in a space that held many negative ones in its previous role.

“With it being the original police station and at courthouse, for relatives in the community that also means they spent time here in maybe not so great circumstances or they know somebody who did,” said Wendy Miller, executive director of the Heritage Community Association.

“So part of HCA’s goal is maybe to go beyond thoughts on paper and providing actions and playing our part in truth and reconciliation.”

The facility has already hosted a few events, and staff are excited to see residents of the Heritage Community bring the space to life as they become more familiar with it.

“Part of it is about access to youth for activities,” Masters added. “But its wee ones, to elders. It really is about bringing community together to keep them connected.”