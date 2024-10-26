Moe, Beck appeal to undecided voters with dueling campaign stops in Regina

With mere days until votes are counted up – the provincial party leaders have entered the final phase of campaigning and are looking to appeal to undecided voters for support.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe held a rally at Regina's Turvey Centre while NDP Leader Carla Beck gathered with union workers outside the Co-op Refinery.

Moe says voters have a choice on election day.

"If you want a strong economy and you want a bright future, I would say this, this is your party and these are your candidates," he said at his event.

Moe made his final appeal to Regina voters at a large noon hour rally.

"Election day in Saskatchewan, it is going to be a very, very good day for the Saskatchewan Party and it is going to be a very good day for the place we know, we love, and we call home, the great province of Saskatchewan,” Moe continued.

“Thank you all for coming and thank you for all you are doing."

Beck was equally confident, while flanked by union workers outside the refinery complex in north Regina.

"Saskatchewan people are looking for change. We intend to win. We are not taking anything for granted,” she said.

"People know what's at stake here and today is another invitation to those who are undecided, to those who wonder if we can really do this.”

“I am here to say we can do this," she added.

Campaigning on the doorstep is now over as parties shift focus to getting their supporters out to the polls.

A crucial final step in what has proven to be a close election race.