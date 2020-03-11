REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe remained coy about the possibility of a spring election after Question Period on Wednesday.

“We will deal with election timing on a day by day, day by day issue," said Moe.

October 26 is Saskatchewan’s fixed election date but it may not be the premier’s preference. He said there would only be one reason to go early.

"I would like a mandate for the people of this province and I would like that mandate sooner rather than later," said Moe.

The COVID-19 outbreak was raised to a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday and the NDP opposition said now is not the time to go to the polls.

"This premier is bringing politics into a pandemic because he's too busy planning an election to plan for the pandemic that is coming in this province," said Ryan Meili, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer believes the risk is manageable regardless of when voters go to the polls, but the campaign may have to be conducted differently.

"Whenever an election is called, whenever, if after the election is called there is evidence of rapidly increasing transmission like Italy I think serious consideration will have to be given to what steps can be taken to minimize further transmission," said Shahab.

Dr. Shahab believes coronavirus will still be around a year from now. He said it is impossible to predict from a health perspective when the best time is to hold on an election campaign.