REGINA
Regina

    • Months-long investigation ends with cocaine, fentanyl and meth seizure in Regina

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Share

    The Regina Police Service crime reduction team finished a months-long investigation into drug trafficking with a sizable seizure last week.

    Members of the team conducted a traffic stop at around 9 p.m. on June 20, where a 40-year-old Regina man was taken into custody.

    A total of 59.06 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 86.12 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 17.11 grams of what is believed to be meth was seized after the arrest, along with $1,375 in cash.

    The accused faces two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

    He was released from custody and will make his first appearance in court on Aug. 8.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News