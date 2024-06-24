Months-long investigation ends with cocaine, fentanyl and meth seizure in Regina

The Regina Police Service crime reduction team finished a months-long investigation into drug trafficking with a sizable seizure last week.

Members of the team conducted a traffic stop at around 9 p.m. on June 20, where a 40-year-old Regina man was taken into custody.

A total of 59.06 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 86.12 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 17.11 grams of what is believed to be meth was seized after the arrest, along with $1,375 in cash.

The accused faces two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

He was released from custody and will make his first appearance in court on Aug. 8.