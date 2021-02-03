REGINA -- Moose Jaw is hoping to capitalize on local tourism through a new advertisement poking fun at Canadian politicians who caught heat for traveling internationally over the holidays.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie appears in the ad at the city’s Temple Garden’s Hotel and Spa pool, with a tongue-in-cheek tip for other elected officials.

“Are you a Canadian politician taking heat for going away at Christmas?” Tolmie asked, after removing cucumber slices from covering his eyes. “I’m notoriously lucky, because I don’t need to take the heat to get away from it all. Why? Because we have it all right here in Canada’s most notorious city.”

Mayor @FraserTolmie with a message for politicians needing to escape the heat. The City of Moose Jaw asks everyone to follow current Public Health rules. #cityMJ #Notorious pic.twitter.com/d61tzhftmT — City of Moose Jaw (@CityofMooseJaw) February 2, 2021

The ad encourages Canadian politicians and citizens alike to travel to Moose Jaw, to avoid any controversial international travel.

“Honestly, if they would have come to Moose Jaw and spent their money here, there wouldn’t have been an issue,” Tolmie said, in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina. "But they gave me some material to work with, we took advantage of it and we’ve actually had some good feedback from some of my fellow colleagues."

Although the mayor had to trade his usual suit and tie for a robe, he said he is happy with the positive reaction the ads have received on social media.

“We want to be positive and we want to focus on where were going, not where we’re at. So we want to give some people hope and give them some options to come to Moose Jaw and support our local business here,” Tolmie said.

The ad ends with a disclaimer, reminding everyone to follow all current Public Health rules regarding travel.