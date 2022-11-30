Moose Jaw police arrest man wanted since August
Police in Moose Jaw arrested a man who has been wanted since August of 2022.
Zachery Marckoski, 28, was wanted for being at large after he failed to return to a correctional facility in Regina while on statutory release, Moose Jaw police explained.
Marckoski was the subject of a police operation on the 1000 block of Stadacona Street West in Moose Jaw on Wednesday, a police release said.
Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) tactical team along with canine units were used during the arrest.
The police operation began at around 1:30 p.m. and lasted until around 4 p.m.
Marckoski faces additional charges of possession of stolen property and driving while prohibiting.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburns, skin cancer: study
New research suggests eating grapes might help protect against skin damage caused by UV light, including sunburns and skin cancer.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
Mistrial declared in 'That '70s Show' actor's rape trial
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes.
Grandparent scams are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself
Police across the country are seeing a rise in criminals preying on fears of the elderly with what's known as grandparent scams.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
-
'It makes me angry': Saskatoon clinic shuts down amid family doctor shortage
Krysta Arsenault has been a patient at Broadway Family Physicians since it’s been open but walked out the doors for the last time on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Manitoba considers more private-sector work with Crown-owned energy utility
The Manitoba government says it will not privatize core functions of Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro. However, in response to a report from former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall, the government is considering using more private-public partnerships for new capital projects.
Calgary
-
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
Seniors Secret Service on target to help 6,300 of southern Alberta's elderly have a merry Christmas
Volunteers work like Santa's helpers, sorting boxes destined for seniors this holiday season, and just like the elves in his workshop, those volunteers have a mountain of work that has to be completed on a tight timeline.
Edmonton
-
'It's a mess': Alberta NDP demands Smith drop sovereignty act as former UCP critics fall in line
After skewering Danielle Smith's sovereignty act idea during the UCP leadership race, several of Alberta's cabinet ministers now say they'll happily vote for it.
-
$7.5M approved for new west Edmonton shelter; Sohi asks for more housing from the province
By a unanimous vote, Edmonton councillors decided Wednesday to dip into city savings to open a new emergency shelter in a west end hotel.
-
'He's doing lots of good stuff': Woodcroft supporting Puljujarvi through 15-game scoring slump
It's been more than a month since Jesse Puljujarvi has scored for the Edmonton Oilers.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s auditor general report
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2022 annual auditor general report.
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Mystery behind photo featuring Leafs legends solved
A photo of a few Toronto Maple Leafs greats, including the late Borje Salming, posted to social media last week has been liked more than 90,000 times and racked up nearly 12,500 shares and counting since then. But the longer you look at the image, the more questions there are.
Ottawa
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Vancouver
-
Fallout from Lower Mainland snowfall could impact Thursday morning commute, ECCC cautions
Frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland Wednesday night, bringing with them the risk that melted snow will turn to ice and create hazardous conditions on the region's roads.
-
Vancouver police gave toy guns to elementary students, teacher says
An anecdote about police giving toy guns to students at a Vancouver elementary school was shared during a recent school board meeting.
-
Canada Post suspends service in Vancouver, other communities due to snowy conditions
Deliveries by Canada Post are suspended in more than a dozen cities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the season Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
The Quebec government will spend the next four years trying to reverse what it says is the decline of French in Montreal and transform the province's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday. Legault delivered his inaugural speech — equivalent to a throne speech — to the 43rd session of the legislature, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Quebec was re-elected with a large majority.
-
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
As strong, gusting winds sweep through southern Quebec, at least 45,000 customers are without power, according to Hydro-Quebec.
-
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
Vancouver Island
-
'Last night was intense': Tow companies clear dozens of abandoned cars from Malahat
Tow operators were in clean-up mode on Wednesday, after a night of desperation on the Malahat highway prompted people to abandon their vehicles Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after suspected armed robber found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suspected of committing an armed robbery near Duncan, B.C, was later found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
-
Oak Bay high school closed after shooting threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The Oak Bay Police Department says it was contacted by Oak Bay High School administrators around 10:30 a.m. after the threat was found written on a stall door in a girls' washroom.
Atlantic
-
Retired RCMP officer criticizes decision by Nova Scotia police watchdog
A retired RCMP officer who gathered information about “serious allegations” regarding another police force in 2020 has harsh words for the failure of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to officially investigate.
-
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
-
Avian flu halts wild bird rehab for the year at the Atlantic Veterinary College
The Atlantic Veterinary College hospital in Prince Edward Island needs to be expanded so it can manage the effects of avian influenza, which are expected to be around for a long time, says a wildlife technician who works at the clinic.
Northern Ontario
-
A northern Ontario minor hockey team's unique travel itinerary
The Moose River Attack minor hockey team has travelled by helicopter, train, car, canoe and snowmibile to get to games and practices.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a massive month-long child exploitation investigation spanning the entire province.
-
Puslinch holiday display will continue, council implements new saftey measures
A Puslinch man will be allowed to continue running his holiday light show despite pushback from neighbours.
-
Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street
The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener and asking for public feedback on the idea.