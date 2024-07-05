Moose Jaw police say doorbell pranks could lead to criminal charges

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning children to stop playing doorbell pranks, as they could lead to serious consequences.

The prank, which is commonly known as “Ding, Dong, Ditch,” involves a person ringing the doorbell to a house and then running away before it can be answered.

The MJPS said there has been an increase in these pranks in recent weeks.

If anyone is found committing the prank, officers may give a warning. However, if there are repeat offenses, police said there could be criminal charges.

Police ask that if anyone witnesses a prank like this taking place, they report it. Police also encourage parents to talk with their kids about the repercussions of the prank.