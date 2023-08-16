Moose Jaw police say man ran into traffic with child in stroller

Moose Jaw police laid charges in an unusual case on Tuesday – after they received a report that a man was running through traffic with a child in a stroller.

Police received the call on the east side of the city on Aug. 15. When officers arrived, they found the man – who refused to stop for police - and ran head on into oncoming traffic while pushing a stroller.

With help from the public, police officers stopped the suspect near an east side business. He was arrested and the four–year-old child in the stroller was not harmed.

The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.

He was later charged with child endangerment, assault and resisting arrest.

The accused is set to attend provincial court at a later date, according to police.

The Moose Jaw Police Service continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.