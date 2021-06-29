REGINA -- The City of Moose Jaw is encouraging residents to take part in a rally to be held in solidarity with Cowessess First Nation and the Indigenous community, on July 1.

The Standing in Integrity Canada Day Rally hosted by Our Home on Native Land, will begin at 12 p.m. at 220 Main St. N. The group will walk towards Athabasca Street.

On June 24, Cowessess First Nation, located in Saskatchewan, reported it found an estimated 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

The Cowessess First Nation, located 164 kilometres east of Regina, began radar scanning of the school grounds and surrounding area on June 1.

“The Canada Day fireworks will stop at the halfway point and a moment of silence will be observed to remind us of this tragedy,” the City of Moose Jaw said in a news release.

The City said flags will be lowered and the City Hall Clock Tower will be lit orange.

“We want people to understand the truth of the past and will seek advice from Elders and the entire Indigenous Community to understand what further actions we can take as a City to work towards reconciliation,” said Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.