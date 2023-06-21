Moose Jaw trolley tours return to Canada's 'Most Notorious City'

Residents of Moose Jaw might have noticed a new vehicle cruising the streets of their city on Wednesday. That’s right, the trolley is back.

Tourism Moose Jaw is hitting the road in style with the return of its trolley tours.

In 2022, the organization received $295,000 to purchase a new and improved trolley.

"The charm of the old trolley is so hard to beat and we feel like this is a great mix of that charm but comfort and accessibility was really important," Jacki L'Heureuz-Mason, executive director of Tourism Moose Jaw, explained.

“So to be able to have a much newer trolley on the road makes us feel excited and I think families are really going to enjoy the comfort and smoother ride on this one.”

The new ride is wheelchair accessible and equipped with more comfortable seats, an upgraded sound system, air conditioning and a redesigned exterior for guests to enjoy.

Clark Baker has been the man behind the wheel for over four years, and he’s back in the saddle for the new iteration of the trolley.

"I'm feeling great, I like this trolley,” Baker told CTV News. “You know you’re a little hesitant when you get into a new vehicle because I’ve been driving the old one for the last four summers but this one is great.”

“It drives better and it handles better,” he added.

The trolley, named Mary Lou, was the centre of attention in a christening ceremony followed by rides through Canada’s "Most Notorious City."

“As we shared some new pictures of the trolley, people were sharing that and saying look at our new trolley and that got me a little emotional,” said L’Heureuz-Mason.

Those on team behind the project are excited to provide something both for Moose Jaw residents, and visitors from afar.

Conductor Baker explained that it’s his favourite part of the job.

“Meeting people,” he said. “Whether they’re from Canada, from Saskatchewan, across this great country, even from all over the world.”

The trolley will have daytime tours, night time tours and true crime tours.

Tickets are available on Tourism Moose Jaw’s website.