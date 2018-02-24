

CTV Regina





A 23-year-old woman from Moose Jaw is dead after a single-vehicle rollover east of Morse, about 115 kilometers west of Moose Jaw.

Morse RCMP and the Herbert Fire Department were called to the crash on Highway 1 just after 10 a.m. on Friday, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Four other people in the vehicle were taken to Cypress Regional Hospital by ambulance.

One of those people was airlifted to a Regina hospital through STARS.

The RCMP continues to investigate the crash.