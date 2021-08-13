REGINA -- As a new school year approaches, more school divisions around Saskatchewan are released their back to school plans.

In July, the Government of Saskatchewan released its 2021-22 Safe Schools Plan.

“COVID-19 restrictions will no longer be in place and the 2021-22 school year will proceed as during pre-pandemic years,” the plan states. “All schools will continue to have the support and engagement of local medical health officers in responding to any public health risks in school settings.”

Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan’s minister of education, said the experience gained by school divisions so far over the pandemic will carry over to this new school year.

“We’ve been at this for a year and a half and it’s affected two school years so far,” he said. “We want to, as much as possible, ensure that it causes the least disruption to a school year.”

The Safe Schools Plan is dependent on the COVID-19 situation in the province, and could change if the case count changes.

“We’re hopeful that it’s going to be as close to a normal school year as possible, but obviously that will depend on local situations and local circumstances and what’s happening broadly across the province,” Duncan said on Friday.

Duncan said the Ministry of Education is watching what’s happening with the Delta variant closely and working closely with all stakeholders.

Since children under 12 cannot get vaccinated, Duncan said they want to see high vaccination rates in all other age groups to ensure the safety of students.

“We’ll take into account this variant and whatever may come after that as we develop plans for the school year,” Duncan said.

SCHOOL DIVISION PLANS

Schools around southern Saskatchewan have started releasing their individual plans.

Prairie South Schools said students are scheduled to return to school as normal with no restrictions. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks, to cohort or maintain physical distancing.

Prairie Valley School Division is also anticipating a “regular” start to the school year. It said any changes to this would be announced later this month if warranted, and would come from advice from health officials.

The Parkland’s Good Spirit School Division said masking, cohorting and physical distancing will not be mandated in classrooms.

All divisions said extracurricular activities will likely return in the Fall. They also said enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in effect.