Makes about 16 mini tarts or one 10” pie

Pastry – double crust recipe if making tarts, single crust recipe if making a pie

2 eggs

¾ cup evaporated milk

½ cup milk

1 cup pure pumpkin puree

½ tbsp cornstarch

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tbsp granulated sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp allspice

1/8 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp salt

Nutmeg, for dusting

Sweetened whipped cream

Caramel sauce, store-bought

Cinnamon sugar (1/2 cup sugar combined with ½ tsp cinnamon)

Chipits skor bits (about ¼ cup)

Pastry leaf garnishes (see below)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pastry. Roll thinly. Cut into 4” rounds and line 2 muffins tins with the pastry.

Meanwhile, in a blender blend together the eggs, milks, pumpkin, cornstarch, sugars, spices except for the nutmeg. Pour into the tart shells to almost of the top. Sprinkle over the nutmeg. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until a knife inserted in the centre of the filling comes out clean. Tarts will be puffy and will deflate as they cool.

If baking a pie, prick the crust all over and par-bake for 15 minutes. Pour in the filling, sprinkle over nutmeg and bake for about 30 minutes, until a knife inserted in the centre of the filling comes out clean.

To serve the tarts, place a dollop of whipped cream in the centre of each tart. Drizzle over the caramel sauce, sprinkle with some cinnamon sugar, skor bits and garnish with a pastry leaf.

Pastry leaf – with leftover pastry, using a leaf cookie cutter, cut out leaves. Crush with some beaten egg and sprinkle lightly with cinnamon sugar. Bake for about 10 minutes, until lightly browned.