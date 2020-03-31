A very satisfying soup that's so simple to prepare.

Serves 5-6

1 tbsp (15 ml) canola oil

2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped or minced

28 oz (796 ml) diced tomatoes

4 cups (1 L) chicken or vegetable stock

2 tbsp (30 ml) tomato paste, optional

2 tsp (10 ml) paprika

1 bay leaf

19 oz (540 ml) cooked mixed bean or white kidney beans, rinsed and drained

handful chopped fresh Italian flat leaf or curly leaf parsley

salt and pepper, to taste

In a large Dutch oven, sauté onions and garlic in the oil over medium heat until translucent. Add diced tomatoes, stock, tomato paste, paprika, bay leaf and cooked white kidney beans. Bring to a boil and simmer 10 to 15 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasonings. Add parsley just before serving.

Serve with crusty bread.