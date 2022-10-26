Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
The officer displayed a "thin blue line" patch on the left site of his hat Thursday, as he transferred Travis Patron back to jail from Court of King's Bench in Estevan.
Patron, who formed the Canadian Nationalist Party in 2019 and led it in the federal election, was sentenced to one year in jail for hate speech against Jews. His far-right party was deregistered by Elections Canada this year, but it had previously pushed for a white ethnonational state dominated by Canadians of European descent.
The symbol of a horizontal blue bar across a monochrome Canadian flag has been co-opted by some white nationalist movements, while others see it as a way for police to honour fallen officers.
The RCMP banned it from uniforms in 2020.
"The 'thin blue line' is not a symbol the RCMP can endorse for official use and can be hurtful to segments of our community, conveying an 'us versus them' mentality,"' the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a statement.
Citing privacy concerns, the RCMP wouldn't disclose the identity of the officer who wore the patch after The Canadian Press provided photos of him leaving the courthouse with it on his hat. It also declined to provide a statement on his behalf.
"The photos bring forth a good opportunity for senior management, including the Saskatchewan RCMP sergeant major, to re-educate individuals on the RCMP's uniform and dress manual and the implications the 'thin blue line' may have to segments of the communities we serve," the RCMP said.
This is the second time this month the national police agency has reminded its officers not to wear the symbol.
Nova Scotia RCMP emailed staff earlier this month saying the patch was prohibited. It came after pictures surfaced online showing a member with the patch on the front of his uniform at a Freedom Fighters rally in Nictaux, N.S.
"The symbol is purposely ambiguous," said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre for Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.
"It has been sort of owned and claimed by white supremacists to reflect their views and the solidarity police have in those views. But more broadly, I think most officers don't actually see that," Perry said.
Many officers in Canada would be saddened to learn other groups have misappropriated the "thin blue line" flag, said the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners in a report it released in May before it banned its officers from wearing it.
"It can represent a society that is quite dystopian, and for some people, it can be divisive between the police and the communities we serve," said the report.
The symbols have also been ordered off officers' uniforms in Edmonton, Victoria, Ottawa, Toronto and Saint John.
In the United States, the symbol has been spotted at Black Lives Matter rallies and was on flags during the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Some police services have called the symbol racist.
"It is clear that the history and controversy surrounding this symbol, specifically its racist and extremist origins, is not in line with the protective and community-based services" officers in Charlottetown aim to deliver, the city's police servicesaid in a statement in July after one of its officers wore the symbol at a Pride event.
Perry said it's difficult to know what the Saskatchewan officer was trying to communicate by wearing the symbol.
"Nonetheless, it's still that representation of 'us versus them.' It's distancing themselves from the people they're meant to be serving and that in itself is problematic."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows
Immigrants made up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada in 2021 and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041, the latest release of census data shows.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Saskatoon
-
Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect
An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Sask. brewing company to supply official beers at Calgary Flames games
The province of Saskatchewan may be divided when it comes to the NHL’s Battle of Alberta, but Great Western Brewing Company is pledging it’s allegiance to the Calgary Flames.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in Manitoba
Monthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release photo of person of interest, victim in deadly assault
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a deadly assault in the East Village earlier this week.
-
Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills
RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.
-
Rundle homicide victim identified as Carl Crow Chief
The Calgary Police Service has identified the 26-year-old man who died in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16
Several people who stopped to help a driver west of Edmonton who rolled their pickup Tuesday morning were also injured when they were hit by passing motorists, RCMP say.
-
For 3 days only, Popeyes selling 300-piece nuggets at 4 Canadian locations
Between Wednesday and Friday, four Popeyes in Canada, including one in downtown Edmonton, will sell 300 nuggets and 30 dipping sauces starting at $200.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating reports of 'criminal activity' at so-called Chinese police stations in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of 'criminal activity' at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People's Republic of China in Ontario.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and how has plans to purchase a house.
-
Multiple men arrested after Peel police make largest drug bust in force's history
Peel Regional Police have seized more than $25 million worth of narcotics following a months-long investigation into a criminal group that allegedly used commercial trucks to import drugs across the border.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees record-breaking temperature Wednesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
-
Senators’ Josh Norris potentially out for season with shoulder injury
The Ottawa Senators will be without star centre Josh Norris long-term due to a shoulder injury.
Vancouver
-
RCMP planning regimental funeral for slain B.C. officer
A date and time have been set for the regimental funeral of Const. Shaelyn Yang, the RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in Burnaby, B.C.
-
Premier-designate David Eby to meet with B.C.'s lieutenant-governor
B.C.'s premier-designate will meet with the province's lieutenant-governor Wednesday afternoon.
-
Officials warn those living on B.C.'s South Coast to prepare for storm season
After an extended summer, stormy weather has made a sudden arrival on B.C.'s South Coast and officials are warning residents to be prepared for a challenging season.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
-
Quebec-based electric school bus company wins orders under Biden plan
Quebec-based Lion Electric, an electric school bus manufacturer, is among the beneficiaries of a Biden administration grant to support the electrification of school buses in the United States.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters gather at Saanich intersection where child was struck by car
Protesters held a rally Wednesday morning at a Saanich, B.C., intersection where a child walking to school was struck by a car and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-
Controversial sprinkler system set up at Victoria 7-Eleven to deter loitering
A downtown Victoria business's method of deterring loitering is getting mixed reviews. The 7-Eleven at Yates and Quadra streets has set up a sprinkler system under its awning to deter people from loitering.
-
7 Vancouver Island breweries win big at national beer competition
Breweries from up and down Vancouver Island took home awards at the first ever Canada Beer Cup, a national competition put on by the Canadian Craft Brewers Association that launched this year.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sentencing hearing begins for northern Ont. man who confessed to killing brother
Just more than two years after the body of 56-year-old Brant Burke was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory -- near Killarney, Ont. -- his brother's sentencing hearing is beginning.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
Waterloo region responsible for creating 70,000 new homes under new proposed provincial rules
The tri-cities are on the hook for the creation of 70,000 new homes by 2031 under sweeping new housing legislation announced Tuesday by the Ontario government.