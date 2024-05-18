Willy the Winmar mascot celebrated in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

Winmar celebrated their mascot, Willy’s third birthday on Sunday in Moose Jaw.

The birthday party included live music, a magician, blow up castle, and more family fun.

The event was a way for the company to say thank you to the community for their support. This year, the company partnered with Moose Jaw Family Services.

Donations were being accepted to help support their programs.

Winmar said they plan to bring the event back next year to celebrate Willy’s fourth birthday.