REGINA -- Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will take place on Sept. 30, but because of the ongoing pandemic, the city isn’t encouraging any large-scale, in-person events.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, we’re looking to individuals to take time to reflect within their households,” said Sandra Masters, mayor of Regina.

The city is no longer holding an event on the day, but is instead encouraging residents to learn more about Indigenous history, as creating a federal holiday like this one was one of the 94 Calls to Action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“The City of Regina has a list of opportunities for some teachings and for some cultural awareness about Truth and Reconciliation Day,” Masters said.

The statutory holiday coincides with Orange Shirt Day, a movement that began as a way to honour Indigenous children, and educate Canadians about the impacts of the residential school system.

The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan is one of the organizations hosting an online event on Sept. 29 at 10:45 a.m.

“To virtually honour the children who didn’t make it home, for the survivors, for the dependents, and for communities, all our communities that deal with, on an ongoing basis, the impacts of residential schools,” Rhonda Rosenberg, the executive director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan, said.

Featuring speakers and traditional First Nation and Métis performances, the event is taking place the day before the holiday because organizers wanted it to be more accessible to schools and workplaces.

“It’s all of our responsibility to understand our past and to really take that responsibility for building a future that is good for every single person here,” Rosenberg said.