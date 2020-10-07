REGINA -- An NDP government would give priority to Saskatchewan companies and workers when building projects led by the province, says leader Ryan Meili.

Speaking in Moose Jaw, Meili said on Wednesday the Saskatchewan First procurement policy aims to keep jobs in the province.

He charged the Sask. Party under Scott Moe has shipped jobs away.

“We were already in a recession while the Sask. Party sent jobs out of the province,” Meili said in a news release. “And Scott Moe keeps giving contracts to large, out-of-province companies at the expense of jobs here.”

He pointed out that SaskPower is letting two U.S.-based companies compete for the bid to build the Moose Jaw power station.

The companies, Burns and McDonnell and Kiewit Corp., are based out of Kansas City and Omaha, respectively, Meili noted.

The winning bid isn’t expected to be announced until after the election

On top of the Moose Jaw station, Meili said the contract for the Chinook Power Station in Swift Current was provided to an out-of-province company that used Saskatchewan workers for 44 per cent of the jobs.

The Regina Bypass contact was also given to a company from Paris, France, he said.

“When we’re building our roads and our schools and our hospitals, we should be building them with our companies and our workers, full stop,” said Meili. “And all Scott Moe can promise is more of the same. More cuts and more lost opportunities for Saskatchewan people.”