Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
The province and the STF blame each other for walking away from the table.
Sanctions have now been reinstated, effective Friday, Feb. 16.
So far in the dispute, the STF has implemented two full-day, province-wide strikes and two rotating strikes affecting various communities. Teachers also planned on withholding lunchtime supervision across the province last week, but the plan was called off when all job action was suspended to restart talks.
Following the break down of discussions, the STF plans to implement a new round of rotating strikes affecting five school divisions and a withdrawal of noon hour supervision services provincewide on Friday.
"Enough is enough. Come to the table ready to negotiate in good faith on teachers' working conditions and students' learning conditions, and teacher compensation," STF President Samantha Becotte said in a pre-recorded video posted to X.
Disagreements on classroom size and complexity remain at the centre of negotiations, something other provinces have bargained on in the past.
According to an STF news release, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee was scheduled to resume talks at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before advising they would not return, leading the STF to declare an impasse once more.
Meanwhile, the government released its own pre-recorded video statement from Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill.
"Teachers and children should be in the classroom, union leadership should be at the bargaining table," Cockrill said. "We remain at the table, ready to negotiate, whenever union leadership is."
The STF said it's willing to return to the table when the bargaining committee has a "legitimate mandate" to negotiate on all items. A press conference with Becotte has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Cockrill will also address reporters Wednesday.
Teachers have been without a contract since August 2023.
Schools and divisions impacted by rotating strikes Friday are as follows:
- Saskatchewan Rivers School Division
- Prince Albert Catholic School Division
- Living Sky School Division
- Light of Christ School Division
- Sakewew High School (North Battleford)
- École St Isidore De Bellevue (Prince Albert)
- École Valois (Prince Albert)
- École Père Mercure (North Battleford)
- Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation - North Central Campus (Prince Albert)
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas
A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
BREAKING Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
U.S. House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years
The House, by a narrow margin, has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarship
Three Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Sask. First Nation hopes for increased enforcement following police crackdown
A targeted enforcement last week in Pelican Narrows resulted in the seizure of drugs, alcohol and weapons, but the community says more needs to be done to combat addictions and crime.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Calgary
-
2-alarm fire destroys northwest Calgary restaurant
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
Toronto
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Ottawa
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Trenton woman out hundreds of dollars after ticket scam
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Vancouver
-
Fit at 95: Langley senior still hitting the gym
Have your fitness goals for 2024 already fallen by the wayside? Need a little inspiration? Meet Bob.
-
Suspect with 'likely' burn injuries sought after explosion at B.C. motel, RCMP say
One suspect was arrested and another remains on the loose after an explosion erupted at a motel in B.C.'s West Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
1 of Metro Vancouver's 'least-wanted valentines' arrested in Winnipeg
A man who made Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers' annual list of "least-wanted valentines" this year has been arrested in Winnipeg.
Montreal
-
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Gun crime down 26 per cent in 2023, Montreal police chief says
Gun-related crime in Montreal has gone down and the chief of police says the support of community organizations has played a part.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island team fundraising to build a breastmilk bank for babies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group from the West Shore of Vancouver Island is embarking on a new mission to create a regional breastmilk bank in the west of Ukraine.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacher
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to swipe Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
N.S. premier surprise guest at heated Whitney Pier Pallet shelter meeting
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from water in Georgian Bay Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home River in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Proposed development threatens Kitchener climbing gym's new home
A local rock climbing gym is working to open the doors at its new location on Victoria Street North in Kitchener, but may not be there long due to an application for a condo development at the site.