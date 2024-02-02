Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada.
But how exactly have other province’s handled this issue?
As Saskatchewan’s teachers continue with strike action and the province stands by its promise of a “line in the sand” – refusing to include discuss anything besides compensation at the bargaining table — many residents may look outside Saskatchewan’s borders for some sort of guidance on where the stalemate might lead.
What is class complexity?
Classroom complexity (or classroom composition as it’s more commonly known) is not a new challenge.
Factors that add complexity include students with learning disabilities, behavioural issues, language barriers, special education needs and much more.
“To stand in front of a class when you have so many students with needs and to be able to serve all of them – we need extra resources in the class,” Heidi Yetman told CTV News. “Whether it's a psychologist or a special-ed teacher, or maybe pulling out kids for extra help. Class complexity is linked to workload. If your class is complex, the workload is more complex.”
Yetman serves as the President of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF). The national organization represents 365,000 teachers across Canada through its 18 member organizations including the STF.
Many provinces across Canada have language in their collective agreements relating to class sizes, special needs students and class complexity. Examples include British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
Prince Edward Island has utilized a joint committee system in the past – where a panel of educators and government officials work to address class composition concerns. Funds specifically meant for these issues are included in PEI’s collective agreement with teachers.
B.C’s most recent collective agreement plainly outlines class size limits and dictates staffing ratios for positions such as special education, learning assistants and English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers.
Quebec, where Yetman spent 23 years as an educator, has its own unique measures.
“So Quebec has articles that makes sure that if there is a class that's complex, or that has too many students with needs, there are monies available for the district to divide that class into two and to hire another teacher. That's incredible,” she said.
“Now, I am not saying that other provinces have it (figured out), that it's all done, it's perfect — because it's not. But it's there to negotiate and that's really important.”
While measures in British Columbia are expansive by today’s standards – the ability to address issues of class size and complexity at the bargaining table wasn’t always an option.
David Chudnovsky served as the president of the B.C Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) from 1999 to 2002.
He explained that beginning in the late 1980’s, B.C educators were able to negotiate with school boards on topics such as smaller class sizes and guarantees of service for students with special needs.
“Eventually, the negotiations around class size composition and specialist teachers got moved to a provincial bargaining table,” he explained. “In 2002, the province brought in a law that effectively made it illegal to negotiate improvements for class size and composition and specialist teachers. That was Bill 28. And you won't be surprised that there was a dramatic response on behalf of teachers and on behalf of parents to this law.”
The passing of Bill 28 kicked off a 14 year legal battle between teachers and the B.C government that eventually ended with a 7-2 ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada – reinstating that the BCTF had the right to negotiate class sizes and composition and the province was wrong to supersede it with legislation.
“They only took 20 minutes to decide that we were right and that the government had been wrong all this time,” Chudnovsky recalled.
“Thousands of teachers were put in a position where they were able to provide less individual attention [to students]. That's why it's very, very important I would argue for teacher organizations wherever they are – in British Columbia, in Saskatchewan or anywhere else – to advocate in every way that they can, including in collective bargaining, for improved learning conditions for students.”
Resistance from the provinces
Saskatchewan’s insistence of its “line in the sand” not to include class size and complexity in bargaining and B.C’s historic attempt to mandate teachers working conditions through legislation both stem from the same place – fears of cost according to educators.
“I think there are two reasons. The first is that in the short run, of course, it's more expensive to hire more teachers and other education workers,” Chudnovsky said, while adding over the long term, such moves lead to "an enormous saving."
“The second reason is every cabinet minister once went to school and they think because they once went to school, they know and understand what's going on in schools better than anybody else. But that's not true in the healthcare system and it's certainly not true in the education system.”
“The people who know best … are the professional educators that are working in those schools. What they're asking for is the opportunity to negotiate. Not to run the place,” he added.
The cost of class complexity and size measures can be immense. In B.C’s case, the 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision saw the government increase education funding by $250 million to bring staffing ratios up to pre-2002 levels.
The BCTF at the time claimed the province had eliminated 3,500 full time positions during the previous 14 years.
Yetman believes the course of some provinces – such as Saskatchewan – signifies a failure to safeguard public education by government.
“I really believe it's the government washing their hands from responsibility,” she explained. “That's really what it's about. It's like, we don't want to take responsibility of what's happening in the classrooms. We're handing the responsibility over to the districts. Fine, except give the money the districts need.”
She worries the government’s intentions include a push for more private education.
“In my mind, they're not investing in public education means, [and] I hate to say this, but kind of a direction going, ‘well, if it's not working, everybody can go to private school,’” Yetman said.
“There's a privatization piece to this … then we’re talking about inequality. Some will have and some will not have. So when governments wash their hands from the responsibility of education, to me, that is a sign and a dangerous one. If you look at what's happening in the United States – charter schools have taken over and those charter schools, it's been proven, are not improving education.”
In early January, the government made back to back funding announcements for pilot projects it claimed would address class size issues and foster “teacher led innovation.”
STF President Samantha Becotte said the announcements were about avoiding the bargaining table.
“Any election promises are all attempts to sidestep the bargaining process and avoid making long term commitments which would see improvements in our schools and classes across the province,” Becotte told reporters on Jan. 29.
“You don't have to look too far back in the history of this government to see that these promises to education quickly disappear or even clawed back from divisions after an election. We will not accept any empty promises. Students and teachers need real solutions.”
One size fits all 'impossible'
The Government of Saskatchewan has maintained that it believes the issues of class size and complexity should be handled by the province’s 27 locally elected school boards.
Don Hoium, chair of the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) says the idea institution of a one size fits all approach to a vast education landscape would be ‘impossible.’”
"At the local level, the variation across our province is vast, from rural divisions to northern, small urban and large urban divisions and to try to look at something that would be a one-size-fits-all all for something as diverse as the K-12 education sector in our province, that will be impossible,” he said.
"In Saskatchewan, we have a very clear framework in legislation that says 'this is what's bargained about' and it deals with those items that are one-size-fits-all for every teacher in the province and that's why we address salary and benefits," he added.
Hoium went on to say there are “ample other tables” to discuss the level of funding for the education sector.
“It is not a matter for the provincial collective agreement,” he said.
'Find a solution'
Recalling the 14 year period which saw B.C teachers and the government face off in court – Chudnovsky urged provincial governments to remember who the true victims of a lesser education are.
“I can't speak about what could or would happen in Saskatchewan. What I do know is that from my experience and the experience of thousands in those 14 years, that we waited for the courts to vindicate the position of teachers. Some kids went all the way from Kindergarten to Grade 12 in a learning situation that was less than what it could have been – had the government and the school boards come to their senses and worked together with teachers to improve the education system,” he said.
“I'm no expert on what's happening in Saskatchewan, but I would encourage government to not waste those years … these are the professional educators, the people who actually know what goes on in classrooms every day.”
“Trust them. Talk with them. Find a solution with them.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Has the foreign interference commission lost credibility because Uyghur Canadians refuse to testify?
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Japanese fugitive wanted for 50 years admits to bombings, dies four days later
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
Fog blanketing the Prairies; heavy snowfall coming to Nova Scotia
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
DEVELOPING Hamas is expected to respond soon to a proposal that includes hostage releases
A senior Hamas official said Friday the group will respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.
Winnipeg
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
-
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
-
'Year-round hub': Calgary releases details of final agreement for new event centre
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Toronto
-
Supreme Court to rule on whether Doug Ford can keep 2018 cabinet mandate letters secret
The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.
-
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
-
Homicide unit investigating after 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police say homicide investigators are on-scene at a home in Richmond Hill after three people were found dead there Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Will cold temperatures in Ottawa this weekend allow the Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen?
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
Vancouver
-
Driver involved in alleged back-to-back hit-and-runs still not identified: Coquitlam RCMP
Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.
-
Smoking brakes, exhausted drivers, unsecured loads: RCMP report outlines truck safety issues on Metro Vancouver roads
A report from Mounties is renewing concerns about trucking safety in Metro Vancouver, finding that more than half were pulled off the road after inspections last year.
-
'Unintended consequence': What B.C.'s review of safer supply says about drug diversion
Diversion of prescribed opioids is not a reason to halt or scale back B.C.'s safer supply program, health officials said Thursday while sharing a review of the harm reduction initiative.
Montreal
-
Quebec court upholds COVID-19 curfew
A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government's imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.
-
An early spring? Quebec's new Fred la marmotte says 'yes'
Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.
-
Quebec man finds $50,000 lottery ticket days before deadline
A lucky Quebec man is $50,000 richer after finding a winning Celebration lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift in 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria-based cancer treatment trial set to harness power of artificial intelligence
Doctors in Victoria are trying to improve their results from a clinical trial that led to changes in the standard of care for men going through prostate cancer treatment by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.
-
Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
-
B.C. ski resorts shut as warm, wet weather strips mountains of snow
All three of Metro Vancouver's local ski hills are closed for a second day at what should be the peak of the season, as a spate of warm, wet weather strips mountains bare.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
-
Weather watch: Cape Breton residents bracing for significant snow
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
'Speaks to the strength of this community': Caribana coming to Kitchener in late August
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.