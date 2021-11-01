New education strategy meant to attract international students to Sask.

REGINA -

A newly announced education strategy by the Government of Saskatchewan is meant to boost the province’s profile in international markets to attract students from abroad.

According to a news release from the province, the International Education Strategy will support the growth of international students through missions to support recruitment, promoting education and research opportunities here and abroad, the development of a new International Education Practitioner Program and by supporting the growth of French post-secondary programs.

"The strategy developed in partnership with the post-secondary sector will assist institutions to attract international students in innovative ways while meeting commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "International education is a major contributor to the Saskatchewan economy and this strategy will help position the province as a destination of choice for international students."

According to the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, Saskatchewan's eight international trade and investment offices will also support the new strategy.

The Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program is set to launch next year -- to enhance the study abroad experience for students. A 'Discover Saskatchewan' program will be offered to potential international students.