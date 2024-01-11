New faces settling in on Regina Pats as trade deadline passes
The Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline has come and gone as of 4 p.m. Saskatchewan time Wednesday and the Regina Pats were fairly quiet, having made their major trades at the end of December.
“We didn’t really engage in it (trade deadline day) too much since the three deals on New Year’s Eve,” Pats general manager Allan Millar said.
“We continued to have teams reaching out on a few guys, or what we may or may not do moving forward, but from my end I felt we did enough on having an eye on the future while at the same time balancing to remain competitive,” Millar added.
The new faces Millar is referring to on the Pats include defencemen Samuel Barcik, 18, Tyson Buczkowski, 17, and overager, Ty Gibson. As well as forwards Zach Moore, 17, and Harper Lolacher, 18.
Barcik has recorded one assist in two games with the Pats. Buczkowski has two assists in three games and Gibson also has two assists in three games.
Lolacher has one points in four games with his new team and Moore has one goal in three games.
“I think it’s good for a couple of reasons,” Millar said. “One, if they’re getting points then we’re scoring goals. Secondly I think if you’re a new player and you can get into the lineup and you can contribute right away, it settles you down, and makes you feel good about your new environment, and gives you confidence in what you’re doing,” Millar said.
Moore’s first goal as a Pat came against his former team, the Saskatoon Blades.
“It was a great feeling to score against my former team and just get one out of the way. Hopefully, keep that going,” Moore said.
Moore is originally from Saskatoon, so moving away from his hometown and the team he grew up watching as been a bit of an adjustment.
“It’s different for sure, moving away for the first time. That was a little bit of a different experience. But it’s been awesome so far. They’ve [my teammates] have been nothing but nice to me and the new guys,” he said.
There are quite a few players on the Pats from Saskatoon in Tye Spencer, Corban Almen, and Buczkowski.
“I know some of the guys like Buczkowski and all of them. I used to play against them in Midget. There’s a bit of a rivalry there,” laughed Moore. “That kind of helps us bond a little more.”
One of the bigger adjustments to a new environment has been for Gibson. The Victoria B.C. product who spent his entire WHL career with the Everett Silvertips said he immediately went out and bought a jacket and boots once arriving in Saskatchewan and experiencing the different climate.
“The weather and kind of living in the new environment. I’m used to a bit of a warmer climate,” laughed Gibson. “But it’s been an easy adjustment. I didn’t know anybody here but I mean the guys have been awesome and been super welcoming.”
All three of the Pats’ overagers are defencemen. Gibson finds himself alongside Keagan Slaney and Carson Haynes. He says given the situation with teams only being allowed to have three 20-year-olds, he knew he was likely going to be traded and being on a new team has not stopped him from taking on a leadership role.
“I obviously seen a bit from my time in the league but just want to help the younger guys, even the guys that got traded, kind of adjust a little bit smoother,” said Gibson.
It was a different situation for Lolacher, who had to put on very few miles when he was traded from the Moose Jaw Warriors to the Pats. The Pilot Butte product is excited to be even closer to home and to be playing for the team he grew up watching.
“It’s been very good just feels good to be home. I’m very familiar with it. Been around the rink a lot here when I was younger. I always dreamed of playing here,” said Lolacher.
The Pats have a lot of work to do if they hope to make the playoffs this year as they sit at the bottom of the East Division but the team feels with the moves they have made recently they will be competitive in the next couple of years.
“I think when I look at our team over the next three years. Remain as competitive as we can this year. I think we’ll take a good step up next year with some you know good younger, players coming in. Then you know that year after we should be a pretty solid hockey club,” Millar said.
Captain Tanner Howe, is leading the team in goals and points right now, but Millar would not disclose if Howe was garnering any trade bait interest on Wednesday.
“The trade deadline’s passed. I’m not going to talk about players that are on our roster and if there were any trade discussions around those players. There’s no point,” said Millar.
Howe did give a nod to his former teammates Parker Berge and Borya Valis on Wednesday but says he is embracing the new faces.
“It’s been a little different obviously, losing those two key players. It’s pretty tough that first day. But obviously we’ve got a bunch of young guys coming in, they’ve been fitting in really well with our group. So it’s been good so far,” Howe said.
Meanwhile, the Moose Jaw Warriors added a new face in net. The Warriors acquired goaltender, Evan May, from the Medicine Hat Tigers.
The Saskatoon Blades added defenceman John Babcock in a three-team trade with the Kelowna Rockets and Edmonton Oil Kings.
Prince Albert sent 19-year-old Hayden Pakkala to Lethbridge for a 2027 3rd round pick.
The Swift Current Broncos landed Calgary Hitmen captain, Tyson Galloway for second and third round picks in 2026. The team also sent 20-year-old, Tyson Laventure, to the Victoria Royals for a fifth-round pick in 2026.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
The world's most powerful passports for 2024
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
opinion Royals expert: How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
South Africa says Israel's campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. Here's what you need to know
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
Video appears to show the Israeli army shot 3 Palestinians, killing 1, without provocation
Security camera video from a West Bank village shows a young man standing in a central square when he is suddenly shot and drops to the ground.
Air Canada contests decision on power wheelchairs after touting accessibility efforts
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
New Ontario Catholic curriculum homophobic and transphobic, advocates say
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
Illegal tunnel under a synagogue in NYC is 60 feet long and destabilized nearby buildings, city says
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
20-hour waits: Canadian doctors group reports overflowing emergency rooms
The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
What happens to rebate cheques if Sask. stops collecting carbon tax?
Despite the provincial government no longer collecting carbon tax on home heating bills, it still has not been decided whether or not the province will pay the tax on natural gas for January out of its own pocket.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed across Manitoba amid blast of winter weather
With an Alberta clipper bringing heavy snow to parts of Manitoba on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
-
Police searching for escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
An inmate escaped from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba appoints new advisor for Indigenous women’s issues
A long-time advocate for Indigenous children and youth has been tapped to assist the Manitoba government as it prepares a strategy to deal with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Peoples.
Calgary
-
Calgary under extreme cold warning, wind chills close to -40
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
-
Section of Banff Avenue closed due to water main break
Emergency crews were called to a major water main break in the town of Banff Thursday morning.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Has to happen on a -40 day': Apartment building evacuated because of CO leak
Some southeast Edmontonians were forced out into the cold Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment building.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton could get its coldest temperatures in over 50 years
The deep freeze is here and it's not going anywhere any time soon.
-
14-year-old charged in assault of 7-year-old in Rocky Mountain House
A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to an assault on a seven-year-old in Rocky Mountain House which sent the victim to hospital, Mounties say.
Toronto
-
Toronto police ban protests at Avenue Road bridge
Toronto police are laying charges against a man who allegedly waved a terrorist flag at a protest, and are moving to block further protests at a major overpass.
-
Man's gun charge tossed after 'disturbing' cover-up of excessive force by Toronto jail guards: court
A gun charge laid against a 19-year-old man has been tossed after a judge found that Toronto jail guards used excessive force on him before crafting false reports in a "shocking and disturbing" attempt to hide their actions.
-
Ontario hospitals warn of patient surges, long wait times
Several Ontario hospitals are warning of higher-than-usual numbers of patients and longer wait times, particularly in their emergency departments.
Ottawa
-
Safe secure mode lifted for Queen Mary School after bullet hole found in nearby building
Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa an incident near Queen Mary School has put the school in safe secure mode.
-
Ottawa issues $476,000 in fines for violating winter parking ban this week
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of tickets issued during the storm.
-
Ottawa motorists spent an extra 50 seconds driving 10 km in 2023, survey finds
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index shows the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive increased 50 seconds in Ottawa in 2023 to an average of 15 minutes.
Vancouver
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
20-hour waits: Canadian doctors group reports overflowing emergency rooms
The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.
Montreal
-
A difficult return to the classroom for teachers, students after strikes
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
-
RCMP investigating if triple stabbing at Quebec restaurant was linked to terrorism
The RCMP are investigating whether a triple stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City in December was linked to terrorism. The attack occurred Dec. 20 at restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf in Saguenay's Chicoutimi borough, about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City.
-
Another storm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
Vancouver Island
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Quick cleanup in Victoria after powerful storm
Property owners are assessing the aftermath of a powerful storm on Vancouver Island’s south coast that sent waves crashing over seawalls, closing some roads and walkways a day earlier.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton ER doc describes seeing patients in 'every little nook and cranny' of overflowing emergency department
A Fredericton ER doctor tells CTV about overcrowding at a New Brunswick emergency department.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of 3 people connected to motel stabbing in Pictou
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking to identify three people after a man was stabbed at a motel in Pictou.
-
Governments spend $7M to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John
Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are spending more than $7 million to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John, N.B., this year.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after apparent acid explosion at Sudbury mining supply manufacturer
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a reported acid explosion.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Long-term, dangerous northern sex offender loses battle to have sentence overturned due to Indigenous ancestry
WARNING: This story contains details about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. An Ontario appeals court has rejected attempts by a long-term, dangerous sex offender in northern Ontario to have his jail sentence changed because of his Indigenous background.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fire at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple fire crews are on scene at an apartment building beside Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
School bus involved in crash north of Arthur
Police say the driver of a car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash that also involved an SUV and a school bus.
-
Man dead after pickup hits pole head-on
A 38-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving slammed head-on into a pole near a busy Kitchener intersection.