New robotic surgery system in Sask. performs more than 2 dozen surgeries

More than two dozen surgeries have been performed since September using a new robotic surgery system in Saskatoon, the first program of its kind in Saskatchewan.

The da Vinci Surgical System, named “Daryl” in honour of Merlis Belsher’s late son, was funded by the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation capital campaign, which included a $1.1 million gift from the Merlis Belsher family and $1 million from the Government of Saskatchewan.

The program is controlled by the movement of specially-trained surgeons, which is “translated through the machine with precision to perform minimally invasive surgery,” according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

Procedures using the system so far have included surgery for the removal of the prostate gland, surgery to remove a kidney, surgery to remove a blockage involving the kidney, and surgery to remove the urinary bladder.

"The ability to offer robotic surgeries can help improve healing and recovery times, as well as reduce pain, bleeding and the risk of infection," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Provincial Head of Surgery Dr. Ivar Mendez said in the news release. "I am pleased to be integrating this world-class technology in our operating rooms to help Saskatchewan residents."

Plans are underway for the program to expand to other specialties in the future, including gynecology, oncology, and thoracic surgery.

"We are committed to ensuring that Saskatchewan residents have the best health care possible," CEO for SHA Andrew Will said in the release. "The da Vinci Surgical System supports better patient outcomes and a positive health care experience, enabling our surgical teams to perform more procedures."