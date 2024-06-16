No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire

A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city’s fire department.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the Country Club Estates compound located on the 5000 block of 10th Avenue.

Described as a small fire — crews contained the flames to a camper with no extension into the building.

In a Regina Fire post from the scene, smoke could be seen venting out of the garage’s entrance.

No residents were displaced by the fire and no injuries were reported.

The blaze is under investigation.