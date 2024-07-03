Northern Sask. First Nation without running water for nearly a week

Montreal Lake Cree Nation has now been without running water for six days.

In a June 28 letter addressed to the nation, Chief Joyce McLeod said an issue with the community’s water treatment plant had been identified and new parts were on the way to fix the problem.

The letter goes on to say water jugs will continue to be delivered to homes until the emergency subsides.

According to the community’s band office, the situation is still ongoing and will hopefully be rectified in the coming days.

Power outages have also been reported on the nation, as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation is located 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert – with over 2,000 members living on reserve.

--More to come…