REGINA
Regina

    • Northern Sask. First Nation without running water for nearly a week

    Montreal Lake Cree Nation has been without water for six days and counting due to issues with the community's water treatment plant. (Courtesy: Delcowater/Montreal Lake Cree Nation) Montreal Lake Cree Nation has been without water for six days and counting due to issues with the community's water treatment plant. (Courtesy: Delcowater/Montreal Lake Cree Nation)
    Share

    Montreal Lake Cree Nation has now been without running water for six days.

    In a June 28 letter addressed to the nation, Chief Joyce McLeod said an issue with the community’s water treatment plant had been identified and new parts were on the way to fix the problem.

    The letter goes on to say water jugs will continue to be delivered to homes until the emergency subsides.

    According to the community’s band office, the situation is still ongoing and will hopefully be rectified in the coming days.

    Power outages have also been reported on the nation, as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

    Montreal Lake Cree Nation is located 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert – with over 2,000 members living on reserve.

    --More to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News