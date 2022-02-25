'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban

A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her home country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.

Ayubi said she was a member of parliament for 10 years. She was well known in the country for her activism for women’s rights, but despite years of hard work, she knew it was time to leave.

“The Taliban’s stance forced us to leave our country and save my life and my kids’ lives,” she said.

As soon as the takeover started, Ayubi said she started looking for help from several countries and organizations. She said they were hoping to get visas for neighbouring counties, but they couldn’t.

“Many times we tried to go to the airport. The last time we tried to go to the airport to try to take an evacuation flight, unfortunately there was a suicide attack,” she explained. “We went back to the place we were hiding and we couldn’t leave Afghanistan.”

Finally American activist Amed Khan helped them, along with more than 1,000 other Afghans, evacuate.

“They took us out of Kabul to Greece,” she said. “The government of Greece accepted all female parliamentarians overnight and we are thankful.”

Ayubi said Afghanistan has 68 female parliamentarians. She said 23 were evacuated to Greece and others were evacuated to Albania.

“At least eight to 10 women parliamentarians are still in Afghanistan,” she said, adding they are not safe and are actively moving locations to stay hidden.

They stayed in Greece for approximately five months until they finally received approval to relocate in Canada.

Ayubi’s family will be joined in Regina by another female MP and her family in the near future.

FRESH START IN SASKATCHEWAN

Ayubi said she read a lot about Saskatchewan before the move.

“I found the people of Saskatchewan very friendly and lovely,” she said. “For me, big cities and big apartments are not important. What’s important is the people, the society. If I stay here in Saskatchewan, in Regina, I would like to be integrated fast and one day maybe I’ll become a member of parliament here.”

At this point, she said she doesn’t have the ability to work. With 30 years of employment history, she is hoping opportunities come quickly.

“We are new here and I don’t know yet, but whatever work will be, I am ready to do it,” Ayubi said.

Homaira’s son Jamshid Ayubi said when they landed, it felt great to be in Saskatchewan.

“We are with family together in a new society,” he said. “Now we call it home. When we landed, it’s our home now.”

He said to him, Canada is a land of opportunities.

“I have great hope that I’ll adapt fast as an educated person who studied in the east and west, I believe I’ll adapt fast here and be a successful member of the Canadian family,” he said.

As for Saskatchewan’s freezing cold winters, Ayubi said she’s been mentally preparing.

“When we knew we were moving to Regina, I used to check the weather every day and see that ‘oh it goes to minus 30, minus 35.’ It was something that kept me busy, to check every day,” she said with a laugh. “One thing about me is that I’m flexible.”

STILL THINKING OF HOME

Aybui said she still has many concerns for her home country.

“Maybe the war has ended but people are being killed and kidnapped even today,” she said. “People are dying because of starvation. The economy is completely crippled. Most of the women are not allowed to go to work and my concerns are rising day by day.”

She said she would love to bring her family back to Afghanistan some day, but only if it is safe.

“I worked hard for my people, being a teacher and a member of parliament. I put all my energy into seeing a prosperous country,” she said. “I hope there will be peace and prosperity, and then I can return. I don’t know whether this hope becomes true or not.”

For now, Aybui and her family of nine will focus on integrating into a new society and turning it into their new home.