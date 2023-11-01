Officer seriously injured now considered 'stable' following shooting at Estevan police station

An Estevan Police Service (EPS) officer is in stable condition after being seriously injured in an officer involved shooting at the city’s police station Wednesday.

“A member of the Estevan Police Service was involved in a serious incident at the Estevan Police Station during the course of his duties,” a news release from EPS read. “The officer was transported to Regina via STARS and his condition has been updated as stable.”

The service went on to say that more details surrounding the incident would be provided when available.

STARS Air Ambulance posted at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, saying it had been dispatched to the Estevan, Sask. area for a “scene call emergency.”

The incident also resulted in the deployment of Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Wednesday.

SIRT said it has been deployed to Estevan and would provide more details when able.

According to its official description, SIRT investigations begin after the civilian-led organization is notified of a serious incident involving a police officer.

At 11:49 a.m., Premier Scott Moe took to X to share that an EPS officer has been seriously injured in an incident with a suspect.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with him. With his family, with his friends,” Moe told reporters later in the day.

“This is just a real stark reminder for all of us – of what our first responders, our enforcement officials do day in and day out to keep our communities safe. We’re really praying for him today.”

Saskatchewan RCMP spoke to CTV News to outline their role in the incident’s investigation.

“[The] General Investigation Section is solely investigating the injuries sustained by the Estevan Police Service member during the altercation at their station earlier today,” an RCMP spokesperson explained.

RCMP said any further details about the “adjacent investigations” would be provided by the other investigating agencies, including Estevan police.

According to an EPS news release from early Wednesday morning, officers were on scene of a “serious incident” on the 1200 block of 6th Street after being called just prior to 7 a.m.

One person was taken into custody.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time,” the release read.

EPS said officers were set to be at the scene for several hours as the investigation progressed.

CTV News was unable to confirm if the arrest early Wednesday morning and the incident that led to the EPS officer being injured at the station were connected.

The City of Estevan – home to approximately 11,000 residents – is located 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.