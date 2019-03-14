

CTV Regina





Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier has been named to the Order of Canada in recognition of her lifelong commitment to leadership of her Nation.

Chief Day Walker-Pelletier is to date the longest serving consecutive term chief in the country, leading Okanese First Nation for nearly four decades.

During her time as chief, Day Walker-Pelletier has held a passion for women’s and children’s issues well known around North America. She has also played a key role in the formation of numerous boards, commissions, organizations and programs dedicated to advocacy and the betterment of women and children.

“Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier’s advocacy and guidance on issues we face as Indigenous people has been invaluable to not only our Tribal Council, but to the province and Canada.” said File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council Chief Edmund Bellegarde in a release. “We are truly blessed to have such a strong leader amongst us today.”

The induction ceremony was held Thursday in Ottawa, where Chief Day Walker-Pelletier was officially named to the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette.

Okanese First Nation is located approximately 120 kilometres north east of Regina.