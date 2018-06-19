

CTV Regina





One person has died after a crash near Fort Qu’Appelle on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 727 grid road on the Standing Buffalo First Nation around 4:30 a.m.

Police believe a single vehicle lost control on the bend in the road, lost control and ended up in a ditch where it hit a power pole.

A 22-year-old man from the Okanese First Nation was declared dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old woman driving the car was taken to hospital in Regina by STARS Air Ambulance with life threatening injuries, and a 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle with undetermined injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours this morning.