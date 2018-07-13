

Josh Diaz, CTV Regina





A Regina man is recovering from his injuries after being struck by an eight-inch piece of wire, that came off of his neighbors lawnmower.

Raymond Lipka was relaxing in his favourite lawn chair on Tuesday, when he was struck by the wire on the right side of his head, leaving him with deep lacerations to his ear and neck.

The wire, suspected to have come from the remnants of a small sign, traveled approximately 125 meters across the street before piercing the chair and striking Raymond.

Raymond’s family is calling the incident a "freak accident."

“They didn’t believe me,” Raymond said, recounting the reaction of the health care staff during his visit to the hospital.

“I was a one in a million event.”

“It could have been so much worse,” explained Raymond’s daughter, Jessica Lipka. “The wire went right into his ear… right into the little hole of the ear canal… it didn't hit his brain or his neck.”

“I would say that’s lucky.”

Derek Scott is the Property Maintenance Manager for Rapid Lawn Landscape Solutions. He has witnessed all sorts of flying debris over the course of the years.

He has never seen anything like this.

“Maybe like a rock or something,” said Scott. “Just goes to remind you that stuff like this can happen if you don’t check your area before you begin mowing.”

While Raymond’s injuries are considered minor, his family is just happy he is okay.

“I’m so thankful for that,” said Jessica. “He’s been through a lot in the past few months.”

“He needs to catch a break I think.”