'One of the dark horses': Analyst says Sask. could go far in 2023 Scotties

Robyn Silvernagle and Saskatchewan will open the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. against Nova Scotia Friday night at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

The North Battleford, Sask. rink is one that could be a dark horse, according to TSN analyst Bob Weeks.

“I think she’s [Silvernagle] one of the dark horses coming in and I think a lot of the teams don’t know a ton about her season so far because she hasn’t played that widely,” Weeks said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Silvernagle also skipped Saskatchewan at the 2019 and 2020 Scotties, finishing in third place in 2019.

In 2023 lead Kara Thevenot will be the only other returning member with Silvernagle, second Sherry Just and third Kelly Schafer are the new additions to the team.

“I’m looking for them to at least advance into the playoff round and when you get to that point anything can happen really,” Weeks said.

Winning the 2023 provincial championships and becoming team Saskatchewan has not been an easy journey for Silvernagle. Her 17 month old son Kolt, has been going through health challenges and has had to have multiple surgeries.

“[We] spent almost an entire year in the hospital from when he was born. He had eight surgeries and he will need more. There were definitely moments where he shouldn’t have made it so we’re very happy he’s here with us. I was always jealous of all the curlers that can have their kids here so what happened [tonight] is pretty neat,” Silvernagle told CTV News after winning the provincial championships in Estevan, Sask. in January.