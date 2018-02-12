

CTV Regina





One person was taken to hospital after fire broke out at a house on the 1500 block of Rae Street on Monday morning, the Regina Fire Department says.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. Smoke could be seen in the sky from the downtown area.

The fire has spread to at least two other adjacent homes.

There are 22 firefighters on scene, alternating to stay warm. Temperatures in Regina were sitting at approximately -26 C with wind chills of -36 when the fire broke out.

Crews were at the scene throughout the day.

On Monday afternoon, fire officials confirmed the person taken to hospital was not seriously injured.