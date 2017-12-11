

RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) have seized suspected an opiate called doda at the Regway port of entry.

Police say CBSA officers stopped a commercial vehicle hauling produce from California to Regina on Dec. 3. They found 694 grams of doda in the cab of the vehicle. Doda is a powdered opiate made from crushed poppy pods.

The driver of the vehicle has been turned over to Radville RCMP. Kamaljit Singh Atwal, 43, of Surrey, B.C. has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday.