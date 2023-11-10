Over a dozen windows smashed at Regina's Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, police say
Regina police say more than a dozen windows at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate had large holes smashed in them with a school vehicle also receiving damage.
According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the high school on the 2600 block of Coronation Street Wednesday morning.
Police said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody on the 3800 block of Regina Avenue and has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and under $5,000 as well as failing to comply with a probation order and breach of a conditional sentence order.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Top 1 per cent of tax filers saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the country's top one per cent of tax filers saw their incomes rise by almost 10 per cent in 2021, while those in the bottom half saw their average income decline.
LATEST UPDATES 'Far too many' Palestinians have died, Blinken says, as thousands flee fighting in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New Delhi Friday that "far too many" Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed. He said the U.S. "appreciates" Israel's steps to minimize civilian casualties but that's not enough.
About a dozen children with cancer, blood disorders taken out of Gaza for treatment: WHO
The World Health Organization says it and other partners have helped bring about a dozen children with cancer and blood disorders out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt and Jordan for treatment.
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Saskatoon
City of Saskatoon says manager wasn't fired for calling staff 'my humans'
A City of Saskatoon supervisor says she was fired for using a gender-inclusive term, but the city argues this is not the case.
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
Retired nurse 'horrified' by overcrowding at Saskatoon's largest hospital
A retired registered nurse is ringing alarm bells about the state of Saskatchewan’s largest hospital.
Winnipeg
BREAKING Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
Calgary
Several hurt following northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
'Something that's very memorable': Calgary woman creates customized bereavement bears
Nothing can fill the hole left by the death of a loved one, but one Calgary woman is stitching together something especially personal to help sew some memories into that void.
Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police
A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 10 A.M. M.T. Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
DEVELOPING Jasper Avenue traffic affected by crash at 124 Street: police
All but one lane on Jasper Avenue was closed Friday morning because of a crash at 124 Street.
Alberta CPP-exit panel argues with callers, tries to persuade naysayers at town hall
The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night.
Toronto
Police say suspects stole $1.3M in vehicles by smashing windows and searching homes for key fobs
Police have arrested a 19-year old male following a series of robberies and home invasions, including one in which the suspects allegedly dragged a victim to their bedroom and forcibly took their car keys.
Ottawa
Cornwall, Ont. unveils winter housing plan amid fallout from homeless woman's death
The city of Cornwall will be leasing a former long-term care facility in the downtown core to house residents living in encampments during the winter season.
Military to perform jet flypasts, fire blank artillery rounds in Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Canada's military is notifying residents to be aware of blank artillery rounds and jet flypasts in the National Capital Region during Remembrance Day commemorations on Saturday.
Driver dead after fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a car crash near Brockville, Ont. that has left one driver dead.
Vancouver
Vancouver nurse says he received a warning after emailing colleagues about DULF
A registered nurse employed by Vancouver Coastal Health says he received a warning from the health authority after he sent an email to colleagues about how they could support an unsanctioned compassion club that used to operate in the city’s Downtown Eastside.
Heavy rain, wind and snow to hit parts of B.C., prompting warnings
Environment Canada says a “vigorous frontal system” expected to cross British Columbia's south coast is bringing with it heavy rain and wind for some regions of the province, and snow for others, until at least Saturday.
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
Montreal
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Quebec changes COVID-19 vaccine recommendations
Quebec's Health Ministry says it now recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine for individuals considered at risk.
Vancouver Island
Vasectomies in high demand on Vancouver Island
After having two kids, Matt and Anna Jodouin are content. "The next question was, 'OK, well what’s the safest and most effective contraceptive?'"
Cowichan Tribes to vote on law reclaiming full authority over child and family services
Members of the Cowichan Tribes are about to embark on a historic vote, that if passed, would see the Cowichan Valley First Nation implement its own law. That law would reclaim full authority over child and family services.
Atlantic
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Gas prices decrease in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Former Halifax Waverley Inn to become long-term housing for women, gender-diverse people
A new long-term housing option for women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness is scheduled to open in Halifax next month.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
Sudbury man wanted by police for assault, harassment
A 49-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for assault, theft and criminal harassment.
'A lot of sleepless nights': Ontario man says dream trip to 2022 World Cup in Qatar ruined by $7,600 in extra charges
An Ontario man who went on a dream trip to see Team Canada play in the World Cup in Qatar last November said it was an expensive experience. But, it became even more pricey when he was 'double billed' for his accommodations and he's been fighting the charge ever since.
Kitchener
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
Guelph woman charged for allegedly keying co-worker's Tesla
A 57-year-old Guelph woman has been charged after police say she was caught on video keying her co-worker's car.
Riders question LRT reliability after freezing rain disrupts service – again
Freezing rain brought the LRT to a standstill on Wednesday, but it's not the first time weather has shut down ION service.