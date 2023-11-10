REGINA
Regina

    • Over a dozen windows smashed at Regina's Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, police say

    (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

    Regina police say more than a dozen windows at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate had large holes smashed in them with a school vehicle also receiving damage.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the high school on the 2600 block of Coronation Street Wednesday morning.

    Police said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody on the 3800 block of Regina Avenue and has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and under $5,000 as well as failing to comply with a probation order and breach of a conditional sentence order.

