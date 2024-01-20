Passenger traffic at Regina International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels

Passenger traffic at the Regina International Airport has exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

In December, 103,000 passengers boarded an aircraft at YQR, which is 103 per cent of 2019 levels.

Justin Reves, director for revenue development, credits an increase in flights being offered by airlines.

“Heading into the winter season, we’ve got the six destinations in the Caribbean, three in the U.S. Obviously Sunwing has returned under new ownership this year, they’ve been performing really well, Air Canada’s got lots of capacity going to Toronto and Vancouver through the winter time,” he explained.

Passenger travel for the past year was 84 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.