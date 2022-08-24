Pats, Broncos to play WHL exhibition game in Estevan
The Swift Current Broncos and Regina Pats will face off on neutral ice during this year’s Western Hockey League (WHL) preseason when the two clubs travel to Estevan’s Affinity Place.
Announced Tuesday by the Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), the exhibition contest is set for Sept. 13.
Proceeds from one third of the gate admission and the 50/50 draw will support the Estevan Minor Hockey Association.
Additionally, every child registered in Estevan Minor Hockey for the upcoming season will receive a free ticket to the game.
“After seeing the support of our fan base and the appetite for hockey during last years playoffs and Centennial Cup we want to continue to bring top quality events to the city of Estevan and Affinity Place,” Bruins president Josh Biggs said in a statement from the team. “This a great opportunity for people in Estevan and surrounding areas to watch projected NHL number one draft pick and Pats superstar Connor Bedard in our home rink.”
The Pats begin preseason play on Sept. 9 in Prince Albert, followed by a rematch in Regina the following night. The first game of the regular season is scheduled for Sept. 23 against the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre.
Previous exhibition contests played by the Pats outside of Regina included a game at Ochapowace First Nation in 2016 and a game in Shaunavon in 2011. The Swift Current Broncos last played a neutral site game in 2019 in Irvine, Alta. against the Medicine Hat Tigers.
“We’re excited for the unique opportunity to play in a market like Estevan,” Broncos general manager Chad Leslie said in a release. “The people of Estevan have a long history of supporting junior hockey and we’re thrilled to showcase our league and organization to them.”
The Bruins are set to kick off their own Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League regular season at Affinity Place on Sept. 16 against the Yorkton Terriers.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war
Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military invasion.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73 per cent effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
U of S not mandating masks for fall term
The University of Saskatchewan will not be mandating masks on campus this fall.
Winnipeg
-
Police identify victim of Jarvis Avenue homicide; investigation into assaults continues
The Winnipeg Police Service has released the name of a woman recently found dead in an apartment on Jarvis Avenue on Monday.
-
Ping pong ball-sized hail, 90 km winds touch down in Manitoba
A summer storm brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Land farmed by Manitoba veteran donated in his memory to Ducks Unlimited Canada
The family of a Second World War veteran and Manitoba farmer has donated 318 acres of land near Brandon, Man. to celebrate his memory and aid in conservation efforts.
Calgary
-
Police investigate Calgary's 97th shooting of 2022
Police are investigating another incident of gun violence, this time in the southeast community of Radisson Heights/Albert Park.
-
RCMP uncover multiple stolen vehicles following flight of one
Mounties east of Calgary are on the hunt for a man who escaped them when an investigation into one stolen vehicle resulted in the discovery of many more.
-
Residents facing Bowness traffic circle say its unsafe
Residents of Bowness whose home faces a relatively new traffic circle say its a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed.
Edmonton
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war
Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military invasion.
-
'It has shattered our family': Children of motorcyclists killed in crash raising money and awareness for MADD
An Edmonton family changed forever on Aug. 14. 'Saying we are devastated would be an understatement. They just lived for their families and we really – none of us know what to do without them.'
Toronto
-
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
-
Ontario paramedic dies suddenly while on jet ski at U.S. cottage, family says
A Hamilton, Ont. paramedic died suddenly while riding a jet ski at a cottage in the U.S. this weekend, her family says.
-
Man wanted following aggravated assault in The Annex
Toronto police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated assault in The Annex last month that left a man with serious injuries.
Ottawa
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'We're forgotten out here:' Navan farmer pleads for help three months after storm
An Ottawa farmer says he is feeling forgotten by the government three months after a massive storm destroyed his property.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Most Ottawa millennials believe they will own homes one day: survey
Most millennials in Ottawa who don’t own a home believe they will one day while one-third think they never will, according to a new survey.
Vancouver
-
New student housing at Metro Vancouver college expected to help relieve local rental pressure
A new student housing complex at a Metro Vancouver college is expected to provide beds for hundreds and hopefully ease some pressure in the local rental market.
-
'I'm just at a loss for words': Newlyweds' luggage, valuables stolen in Stanley Park
A newly married couple who stopped in Vancouver on the way to their honeymoon had everything but the clothes on their backs stolen in Stanley Park.
-
Family of doctor brutally killed in India seeks justice, government help
The family of a doctor and mother of three who was brutally killed in India 19 years ago is calling on Ottawa to take action to help with the investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday as school year approaches
Quebec health officials expect to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Lawyer Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin
The Quebec Liberals have chosen lawyer Brigitte Garceau as their candidate in Montreal riding Robert-Baldwin.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who shot and killed Langford mother sentenced to life in prison
A Victoria man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years in a mistaken-identity murder case. Anthony Dheensaw, 38, was sentenced Tuesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Angela Dalman, 40, a beloved friend and mother.
-
Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships
A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.
-
Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole
A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.
Atlantic
-
RCMP commissioner to testify for second day at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Nova Scotia confirms first case of monkeypox
Nova Scotia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. The provincial government said Tuesday that the case involves a Nova Scotia resident, but the person contracted monkeypox while travelling outside the province.
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
Northern Ontario
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
-
'Forgotten baby syndrome' is more common than you think. Here's how technology can help
For most parents, forgetting a child in the back seat of the car seems impossible.
-
Toronto woman scammed of $25K after being contacted by fake Amazon rep
A Toronto senior lost about $25,000 after being contacted by someone pretending to be an Amazon representative.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich councillor in hot water over homophobic comments
A Woolwich Township councillor is facing criticism for homophobic comments he made during a council meeting on Monday.
-
Guelph mourns 'Speedvale Santa'
A Guelph man known for his friendly face and welcoming wave has died.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.