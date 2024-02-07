Pea protein production plant coming to Yorkton

A pea protein production plant will be built at Yorkton’s existing industrial complex.

Construction of the new plant is expected to begin later this year, with the expected completion date to be the end of 2025, the province said in a news release.

Once the facility is operational, the Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) anticipates it will employ about 60 people, and expand their existing pea protein isolate and non-GMO soy isolate offerings, according to a news release from the province.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said the announcement takes the province closer to achieving their goal of processing 50 per cent of the pulse crops produced in Saskatchewan.

“This announcement is great news for the Yorkton community and pulse growers across the province,” he said.

In a news release from LDC, the company said the new facility will enable them to deliver "highly functional, taste-neutral, nutritious ingredients, well-suited for dairy alternatives, high-protein nutrition solutions and other plant-based applications."

“Pea protein demand continues to grow, due to its non-allergen and non-GMO status, and its sustainability and versatility across many food applications,” said Thibaut Ferté, LDC’s Head of Plant Proteins.

The expansion also puts Saskatchewan closer to meeting other goals in their growth plan, including growing private capital investment to $16 billion, increasing the value of exports by 50 per cent, growing Saskatchewan’s agri-food exports to $20 billion, and increasing agriculture value-added revenue to $10 billion.

The province’s pulse production averages about four million tonnes annually, accounting for 80 per cent of Canada’s pea exports and about 90 per cent of Canadian lentil exports.