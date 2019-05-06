

CTV Regina





A new sexual assault case review pilot project will begin in Regina this summer.

The project, called the Philadelphia Model, is a joint venture by the Status of Women Office, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing, Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan and the Regina Police Service.

The Philadelphia Model has experts in sexual assault and violence work with police to ensure investigations are conducted thoroughly and correctly. Sunny Marriner, Canadian Philadelphia Model expert will train the Regina police, and work with them to implement the model for a 17 month period.

“Ending sexual assault and abuse is bigger than any one organization,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a news release. “It’s an issue that will need all of us – government, community, individuals – to work together to solve.”

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing along with the Status of Women Office will provide $122,000 to cover the cost of the project.

“This pilot project is part of an overall commitment to being better, specifically: to enhance the service we provide to survivors of sexual assault and violence in our community,” Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a news release. “A trauma-informed approach, in concert with this advocacy review process, will improve accountability, transparency and overall service to our community.”

The pilot project is to begin this summer.