Planning continues for future MRI and CT diagnostic area at Pasqua Hospital in Regina

    The next step in planning is underway for a future MRI and PET/CT diagnostic area at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina.

    The Government of Saskatchewan issued a Request for Proposals (RFP), opening the call for designs and estimates from prospective builders. The RFP will include detailed design activities and advanced planning, the province said in a news release.

    "The SHA is excited to see this project enter the design phase as we work towards the expansion of PET/CT and MRI capacity at Regina's Pasqua Hospital," said Richard Dagenais, SHA diagnostic services executive director.

    "This is a positive step in advancing access to seamless, patient-centered care as close to home as possible for the residents of Saskatchewan."

    An MRI is a medical imaging procedure that uses radio waves and magnetic field to diagnose conditions such as tumors or brain disorders. A PET/CT scan is a nuclear imaging technique used for diagnosing cancer.

    The Pasqua Hospital was identified as the most suitable location, according to a recent feasibility study, due to its proximity to the nearby Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

    "This equipment is vital in diagnosing a wide range of serious health conditions including cancer, and is a critical tool for oncologists and surgeons when developing a patient's treatment plan,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said in the release.

    There is currently only one PET/CT scanner in the province, which is located in Saskatoon. 

