Regina police are asking for an independent investigation into the death of a motorcyclist last month.

Police say a 26-year-old man was killed in a collision on June 30. According to police, they are requesting an investigation because the man was pursued by a police vehicle before the collision.

Initially, police said the man died in a collision with another vehicle. Now, police say the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Victoria Avenue around 4 p.m. when an officer noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet. The officer turned around and tried to pull the motorcycle over.

Police say the man driving the motorcycle pulled over briefly to let his passenger off, and then drove away from officers.

According to police, the officer activated their emergency lights and followed the motorcyclist. Since this was considered a pursuit, Regina police have asked the Ministry of Justice to conduct an independent investigation into the case.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing with the help of the Coroner’s Office.