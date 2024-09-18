REGINA
    • Police initiative sees heavier officer presence in Regina's downtown, North Central areas

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Those in downtown and North Central Regina will see an increased police presence on Wednesday as the Regina Police Service (RPS) continues a community outreach initiative.

    Officers will prioritize interacting with residents and business owners to foster open communication, according to a news release from the RPS.

    The goal of the initiative is to create a safer community and build stronger relationships, police said.

    The project, called ‘Progressive Policing Initiative: Engagement and Enforcement,’ began in July following the results from a community perceptions survey.

    The survey highlighted a need for increased police presence and a need to officers focus on issues like drugs and alcohol.

    Results from the most recent initiative will be shared later on, police said.

