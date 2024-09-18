Police initiative sees heavier officer presence in Regina's downtown, North Central areas
Those in downtown and North Central Regina will see an increased police presence on Wednesday as the Regina Police Service (RPS) continues a community outreach initiative.
Officers will prioritize interacting with residents and business owners to foster open communication, according to a news release from the RPS.
The goal of the initiative is to create a safer community and build stronger relationships, police said.
The project, called ‘Progressive Policing Initiative: Engagement and Enforcement,’ began in July following the results from a community perceptions survey.
The survey highlighted a need for increased police presence and a need to officers focus on issues like drugs and alcohol.
Results from the most recent initiative will be shared later on, police said.
