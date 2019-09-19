A local sporting goods store is potentially out tens of thousands of dollars after a robbery that occurred last week.

Extreme Hockey and Sport, located in the 1400 block of McIntyre St., was broken into sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 13, Regina police say.

"They basically cleaned us right out of all the Under Armour product that we had in the store, and then lots of sticks too. They found our higher end sticks in there,” Extreme Hockey General Manager Derek Bilboe said.

The tent sale ran all week and staff believe that’s when the thieves scouted the tent out, because they seemed to know where the main security points were along the fence, and also made use of bags inside the tent, filling them with other equipment inside.

"Cause they certainly knew where we had some extra support versus where there might have been a weak spot, and they certainly found that weak spot,” Bilboe said.

When employees arrived on Saturday morning, the stores tent sale had been broken into and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was missing. Many of the items inside the tent were geared towards families that can’t afford expensive hockey equipment, but there were also several high priced hockey stocks stolen as well.

"If you notice somebody selling a large abundance of brand new hockey equipment, you can certainly throw something out to us, or give us a call,” Bilboe said.

The Regina Police Service continues to investigate.