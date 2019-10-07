After SaskTel employees were told they're not welcome to return to work on Tuesday, Unifor says all striking crown corporation workers will remain off the job in solidarity with SaskTel workers.

“We’re going to stay on the picket line in solidarity with SaskTel and to ensure that our own membership is not divided by the employer,” Unifor Local 649 President Ian Davidson said in a release.

After a few days on the picket line, thousands of striking workers were thought to be returning to their jobs on Tuesday without a deal. But that has now changed after SaskTel employees were told they're not welcome.

It means the strike will continue at SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy and at smaller crowns involved in the labour dispute.

Over five thousand unionized workers at SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy and other smaller agencies are currently on strike.

The strike started just after midnight on Friday with picketers finishing the day by demonstrating outside the Sask. Party convention at Evraz Place.

On Monday, they turned their attention to the call centres with hundreds of picketers outside the Henderson Drive SaskTel call centre in Regina.