REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is looking for information related to shots fired at a Regina home over the weekend.

At around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Robinson St. regarding gunshots. Two witnesses described seeing a white truck heading northbound on Robinson Street.

Police were able to locate the home, the target of the shots, from damage on the porch and door.

The occupants of the home were unharmed.

It is unknown if the white truck described by witnesses is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.