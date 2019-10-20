REGINA -- Two men are facing several charges after police seized guns and ammunition from two Regina homes on Friday.

Police say a canine unit found a wanted person in the 800 block of Queen St. who fled into a residence. Multiple police units assisted on the scene and the person surrendered and was arrested.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and following this investigation 33-year-old Richard Crane of Regina is facing multiple charges related to gun possession.

The investigation continued at a home in the 1400 block of Princess St., where police found another wanted person. Following another search warrant and investigation 34-year-old Jason Morin of Regina is also facing several charges related to gun possession.

Both men will appear in Provincial Court on Monday at 9 a.m.