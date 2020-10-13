REGINA -- The ​​​Saskatc​​hewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Esterhazy, Grayson, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, Regina, Shellbrook, Wadena and Yorkton.

ESTERHAZY

​​October 6 – A&​​W, 1301 Park Street from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

GRAYSON

October 6 – Ott​enbreits Meats, 550 Railway Avenue from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LLOYDMINSTER

October 1 and 2 – N​elson Lumber, 6609 44 Street, specific time of day unknown.

October 5 – Hom​e Depot, 7705 44 Street , specific time of day unknown​.

PRINCE ALBERT

Octo​ber 4 – St. Anne School playground, 530 24th Street West from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Octob​​​er 4 – CL’s Climb and Play, 1403 Central Avenue (Gateway Mall) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 4 – Alfred Jenkins playground, 2787 10th Avenue West from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Oct​ober 5 – McDonald’s, 2nd Avenue West from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

REGINA

Octo​ber 4 – Earl’s restaurant (South Albert St), 2606 28th Avenue from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Octob​er 4 – Regina Airport, WestJet check-in and departure lounge from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. AND flight WS203 to Calgary.

Octo​ber 5 – The Cure, 2323 11th Avenue from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Octob​er 6 – Superstore East, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

SHELLBROOK

​Octob​​​er 7 – Hidden Hills Golf Course from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WADENA

Octo​​ber 7 – Co-op Gas Bar, 73 Main Street North from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

YORKTON

October 5, 6 & 7 – M​ano’s, 15-277 Broadway Street East

October 5 from 4:3​0 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

October 6 from 3:0​​0 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

October 7 from 3:0​​0 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

October 8 – Superst​​ore, Broadway Street East from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.