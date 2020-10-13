Advertisement
Potential COVID-19 exposures in many Sask. communities, including playgrounds, businesses and the Regina airport
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:27PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.
The communities include Esterhazy, Grayson, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, Regina, Shellbrook, Wadena and Yorkton.
ESTERHAZY
- October 6 – A&W, 1301 Park Street from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
GRAYSON
- October 6 – Ottenbreits Meats, 550 Railway Avenue from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
LLOYDMINSTER
- October 1 and 2 – Nelson Lumber, 6609 44 Street, specific time of day unknown.
- October 5 – Home Depot, 7705 44 Street , specific time of day unknown.
PRINCE ALBERT
- October 4 – St. Anne School playground, 530 24th Street West from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- October 4 – CL’s Climb and Play, 1403 Central Avenue (Gateway Mall) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- October 4 – Alfred Jenkins playground, 2787 10th Avenue West from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- October 5 – McDonald’s, 2nd Avenue West from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
REGINA
- October 4 – Earl’s restaurant (South Albert St), 2606 28th Avenue from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- October 4 – Regina Airport, WestJet check-in and departure lounge from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. AND flight WS203 to Calgary.
- October 5 – The Cure, 2323 11th Avenue from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- October 6 – Superstore East, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
SHELLBROOK
- October 7 – Hidden Hills Golf Course from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WADENA
- October 7 – Co-op Gas Bar, 73 Main Street North from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
YORKTON
- October 5, 6 & 7 – Mano’s, 15-277 Broadway Street East
- October 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- October 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- October 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- October 8 – Superstore, Broadway Street East from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days.
If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.
RELATED IMAGES