REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential COVID-19 exposures in Regina and Yorkton after someone visited businesses while likely infectious.

REGINA

Oct. 13

Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Road, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

YORKTON

Oct. 10 and Oct. 11

Tim Hortons, 160 Broadway St. E Unit 1, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.