The ​Saska​​tchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Lumsden and Meath Park where a person or persons attended while likely infectious:

​REGINA

October 25

Tommy G​un’s Original Barber Shop, Prince of Wales Dr., 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

October 30

The Canadian Brewho​use, 4820 Gordon Road, 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

November 1, 2020

Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Road, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

November 3, 2020

The Home Depot, 1030 Pasqua S.t N, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore, 2055 Prince of Wales Dr., 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rochdale Roca House, 1010 Pasqua St. N #3, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr., 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wheelhouse Cycle Club East, 2005 Prince of Wales Dr., 6:40p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

November 4, 2020

Tom's Your Independent Grocer, 336 McCarthy Blvd., 6:30p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr., 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 5, 2020

Tim Horto​ns, 4533 Parliament Ave., noon to 12:15 p.m.​

LUMSDEN

Nove​​mber 3

Lumsden Super​m​arket Ltd., 45 Third Ave., 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

MEATH PARK

Oct​​ober 31

Individual ha​​​nded​ out candy from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the town of Meath Park

​Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing